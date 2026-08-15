New Newcastle manager already doing something Eddie Howe rarely did

Matthias Jaissle, Head Coach of Al Ahli (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Matthias Jaissle has been extremely positive in his first press conferences as Newcastle boss, despite defeat.

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The start of a new season is a time of excitement for most teams – but there are always one or two who look like they might be about to regress after a period of success.

Without doubt, the Premier League team most people “fear for” this season is Newcastle. They’ve lost a cluster of key players and manager Eddie Howe, and nobody is quite sure about new coach Matthias Jaissle.

The Magpies have just been beaten 3-1 in a friendly against Everton, but Jaissle is spinning positive.

Jaissle positive despite defeat – and hints at youth usage

“The start was really good, exciting to see how the players can perform in the way we want to play,” the new boss said in quotes picked up by Newcastle World.

“Unfortunately, then after the first goal we conceded, it was a setback also to see. This is something we need to address also, in all honesty. And then in the second half, we changed completely.”

His use of young players was also notable – Howe was always reluctant to start academy products. It sounds like Jaissle will be the opposite:

“I think it was probably the youngest four-back you can bring on the pitch. But I’m always happy to see the young lads from the academy, giving them game time.

“And they’re also doing good against physically strong opponents. This is something we can take out of that game. Also then the end, when we scored out of a good structure, out of a phase in possession, there are elements to see where we can build on.”