PSG confirm €55m signing of versatile attacker who Luis Enrique knows well

Ferran Torres signs for PSG.

Ferran Torres has joined PSG from Barcelona to add to Luis Enrique’s impressive firepower up top.

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PSG took a slow and steady approach to this transfer window, selling off multiple first team players before they got one in the door.

They’re now in gear, however. Not long after confirming Maghnes Akliouche was joining from Monaco, they’ve now added Ferran Torres to the group.

He’s signed from Barcelona for a reported €55m fee, with €45m up front.

Versatile Torres completes PSG move

According to Ben Jacobs, the French champions were attracted to Torres’ “versatile profile.” The fact he had just one year left on his contract in Barcelona also meant he was available at a reasonable price.

He’s been given the number 9 shirt, implying he will mainly be seen as a Goncalo Ramos replacement up front.

Manager Luis Enrique knows the former Man City and Valencia attacker well from his time as Spain manager.

“I’m delighted to be beginning a new adventure at such an ambitious club as Paris Saint-Germain.,” Torres said in a statement on the club’s website.

“I’d like to thank President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique for giving me the opportunity to join the team, which I hope to help win as many trophies as possible.”

He has already taken part in today’s training session, and will be ramping up with the rest of the group for the new Ligue 1 season.

The Parisians’ business isn’t done yet, however. They also have Ajax winger Mika Godts in their sights, and could complete that deal in the next few days. A scary strong team just got even better.

https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/2088559268718846434/photo/1