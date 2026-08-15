Romano gives “here we go” to €35m Newcastle deal; sellers could be in trouble

Amar Dedic of SL Benfica (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Newcastle have been depleted by sales this summer, and will be happy to get an incoming deal done.

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It’s a Saturday, but transfer season never sleeps, and we’ve had a hefty done deal come in from Fabrizio Romano this afternoon, who has given his famous “here we go” treatment to a transfer.

He says that Newcastle have finally agreed a fee with Benfica for right back Amar Dedic, with a €35m package (including a significant sell on fee for the Portuguese team) now agreed. Personal terms are likely already agreed, considering Dedic himself has been pushing for the move.

Dedic played under new Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle at RB Salzburg, and was keen on a reunion. The defender played with Bosnia at the World Cup, and at 23 years old has plenty of room to improve.

Benfica suffer more losses – Newcastle finally get a deal done

Benfica have also sold a lot of players already this summer, and president Rui Costa is under pressure from fans who fear they are seeing their team falling further and further behind league rivals Porto. This won’t help – this is a player they really wanted to hold onto, as Romano says. It was only pressure from Dedic himself which forced the deal over the line.

The Portuguese giants now have another hole in the team to fill, and not long to do it.

Newcastle have been similarly dismantled this summer, and their fans will be hoping that this signing is the first of a few as they race to get ready for a new Premier League season they don’t quite look ready for yet.