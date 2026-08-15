Spurs fans won’t miss controversial centre back claims pundit

Cristian Romero of Tottenham (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Cristian Romero was a controversial figure in his time at Spurs, and has tainted his legacy to some degree.

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The writing was on the wall for Cristian Romero at Spurs for some time. Despite being a quality player when in the right headspace, he all too often was not in the right headspace.

Tottenham fans were able to put up with it to a degree, but even they were eventually worn down by his endless antics. Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge covers Spurs, and he was pretty damning in his assessment of the defender’s legacy after a €40m move to Atletico Madrid was completed.

Romero announced his own exit from Spurs

Asked if Spurs fans were going to miss their central defender, Bridge was pretty clear: “No.”

He noted that Romero had announced his move even before Spurs had, continuing the rather lawless approach we’ve seen off and on the pitch from him over the years.

“On his day he was one of the best centre-backs in the world but those days came against Ecuador or Peru on international duty [for Argentina].

“There’s nothing wrong with being proud to play for your nation but there was too many times it was a chore playing for Spurs. He posted a few public comments about the board, which you can’t do. He was a key part of winning the Europa League but there was that final day saga about whether will he or won’t he watch his team try to avoid relegation.”

The club have brought in Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi to play at centre back, and fans will be hoping they immediately strike up a strong partnership so Romero is soon forgotten at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.