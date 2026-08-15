Striker closes in on £6.5m move after 5 year contract with Premier League team agreed

Joe Gelhardt of Leeds United looks on. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Joe Gelhardt’s move to Hull City is finally set to happen, after a summer of twists and turns for the attacker.

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Joe Gelhardt has been at the centre of a mini saga at Leeds this summer, but it looks like it will soon be coming to an end.

The striker is very close to finally making a permanent move to Hull City, the team with which he’s had two loan spells in the last.

He scored 15 for the Tigers in the Championship last season, playing a key role in getting them promoted. Despite that, there was a long period where there was doubt about whether they would make him a permanent signing. According to a report from Pete Hanson at MOTLeeds News, the decision came down to Hull manager Sergej Jakirovic.

He apparently pushed to get Gelhardt back, and after a long period of talks with Leeds, they agreed a fee, beating competition from the likes of Wrexham and Birmingham City in the Championship.

Gelhardt close to permanent Hull move at last

24 year old Gelhardt has waited some time for a proper chance in the Premier League, and will not get it.

He’s set to sign a four year deal with the Tigers, with an extra year of club option on top. The expectation was that the deal will be done in time to get him into the squad for the friendly against Nice today, but it’s not been done in time.

The fee is expected to be around £6.5m, according to most sources. He was never able to make an impact at Leeds in the top flight – maybe things will be different at Hull.