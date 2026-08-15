Chelsea striker prefers Premier League move – but may not have an option as Everton and Newcastle back away

Liam Delap in action for Chelsea (Photo by Aziz Karimov/Getty Images)

Liam Delap is not keen on a move to Europe this summer – but as it stands he may not have a choice.

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After a summer that began with heavy spending, Chelsea are getting into the second phase of their window now.

They’ve made a lot of good sales, and this week has seen 3 young players find really promising loans for the season.

There’s still plenty of work to do, however, and one of the priorities has to be finding a new home for Liam Delap. The striker arrived just a year ago from Ipswich for £30m, but a disaster debut campaign has everyone convinced at Stamford Bridge that he’s not going to cut it.

The Blues signed Danny Welbeck this summer, and he’s expected to back up first choice forward Joao Pedro. Selling Delap is the priority, and yesterday there were rumours about Como being interested in him. However a report from TalkSport today rather pours cold water on that.

Delap not keen on continental switch – but choices are limited

Their claim is that Delap would rather stay in the Premier League than move abroad. That’s all very well – but will there be a Premier League offer? There was talk about interest from Newcastle and Everton earlier this summer, but it all seemed very speculative. Certainly there was no reporting on an actual offer being made.

Perhaps a loan to Como is the best option – Chelsea get him off the books and allow him to try and improve his value, and Delap can take the move on the table without worrying about committing long term to a continental move.

It can’t be worse than sitting on the bench.