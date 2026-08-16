(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s search for another elite forward has brought Victor Osimhen back into the spotlight, but the Gunners are not alone in considering a move for the Galatasaray superstar.



Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have also discussed the Nigeria international, although none of the three Premier League clubs have yet submitted a formal offer.

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Osimhen remains under contract with Galatasaray until 2029 after joining permanently from Napoli, leaving the Turkish champions in a strong negotiating position.

Arsenal face competition to sign Osimhen

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United have all held internal discussions about signing Osimhen.

However, there have been no formal bids or advanced negotiations so far.

Arsenal’s interest has become particularly relevant because Sky Sports reports that Osimhen’s availability was raised during discussions with Galatasaray over Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri.

Tottenham continue to monitor the striker, while United’s interest has cooled because of the overall financial commitment required.

TEAMtalk says Osimhen remains keen on testing himself in the Premier League, but Galatasaray have no desire to sell cheaply and his salary would also make any deal expensive.

Osimhen would be a statement signing for the Gunners

Of the interested clubs, Arsenal arguably have the most intriguing opportunity.

Mikel Arteta has already confirmed that the champions want to strengthen further, and Osimhen would provide the explosive penalty-box presence and physical threat capable of changing their attack immediately.

Tottenham could also offer him a major role, but Arsenal’s recent direct discussions with Galatasaray may give them an advantage if negotiations become serious. United, meanwhile, currently appear less likely to push ahead because of the finances involved.

The difficulty is Galatasaray’s leverage. They only signed Osimhen permanently in 2025 on a four-year contract and have little reason to sanction an exit unless an enormous proposal arrives.

Arsenal should therefore explore the opportunity without becoming desperate.

Osimhen is one of the few strikers capable of immediately improving a title-winning side, but paying a huge fee and salary package would reshape the club’s wage structure.

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