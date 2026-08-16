Arsenal told the only way they can pull of the blockbuster signing of Victor Osimhen

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been given a clearer idea of what it could take to sign Victor Osimhen, with a bid worth more than £60 million reportedly capable of bringing Galatasaray to the negotiating table.



The Nigerian striker has been linked with the Gunners for several years, but the possibility of a move has become more interesting after Arsenal recently discussed his availability with the Turkish champions.

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Osimhen remains one of Europe’s most established goalscorers, although his sizeable salary means the overall cost would stretch well beyond the transfer fee.

Arsenal learn asking price of Victor Osimhen

According to Football Insider, Arsenal would need to offer more than £60m to have a realistic chance of convincing Galatasaray to sell Osimhen before the window closes.

The report adds that the 27-year-old earns more than £300,000 per week, making wages a major part of any potential agreement.

Osimhen signed a four-year Galatasaray contract last summer and registered 28 goal contributions in 33 appearances during his first campaign as a permanent player.

Importantly, Arsenal have already opened dialogue around his situation. Sky Sports reported that Osimhen’s availability was raised during discussions with Galatasaray concerning Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri.

Gunners must seize the opportunity to sign the attacker

At first glance, paying slightly above £60m for Osimhen looks surprisingly reasonable in the modern striker market.

He brings elite-level experience, physicality and a proven scoring record across multiple leagues.

Arsenal are already strong enough to compete for major trophies, meaning adding a forward of Osimhen’s quality would be about raising the ceiling rather than filling an obvious hole.

The concern is his salary. A contract exceeding £300,000 per week could make Osimhen one of Arsenal’s highest earners and affect the club’s wage structure.

Arsenal are also exploring other attacking options, so they should not rush simply because Galatasaray may accept a manageable transfer fee.

But if Arteta wants another genuine match-winner, opportunities to sign a striker of Osimhen’s pedigree for around £60m do not appear often. The talks with Galatasaray mean the groundwork already exists.

Sources: Arsenal continue to target Martinelli exit as ‘dialogue is underway’ with top club