Pedro Neto agrees personal terms ahead of potential move to Saudi club

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto could be heading for a surprise move to Saudi Arabia, with Al Hilal making significant progress in their pursuit of the Portugal international.



The 26-year-old had previously attracted interest from Premier League rivals, particularly Manchester City, but Al Hilal have now moved decisively.

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Chelsea are prepared to discuss a sale despite Neto remaining an important squad option, with the club’s growing number of attacking players creating greater competition for places.

A deal worth around €60 million would also allow Chelsea to recover most of the money invested when they signed Neto from Wolves in 2024.

Pedro Neto has agreed personal terms with Al Hilal

According to Sky Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Al Hilal have reached an agreement with Neto over personal terms and are now negotiating directly with Chelsea.

Chelsea are reportedly open to selling the winger and want around €60m (£51m) before approving his departure. Al Hilal are confident of reaching a full agreement, with talks continuing between the clubs.

The development represents a significant change in Neto’s situation. ESPN also reported that the Portugal international is ready to leave Stamford Bridge and that Al Hilal are prepared to meet Chelsea’s valuation.

Manchester City had previously considered Neto as they searched for another winger.

Sky Sports reported earlier this month that City had been linked with a move that would reunite him with Enzo Maresca.

€60m sale would be a major boost to Chelsea

Financially, Chelsea can understand the attraction.

Their squad contains several players capable of operating in wide areas, meaning Neto is no longer irreplaceable. Receiving around €60m would also represent a respectable return for a player who cost roughly £54m two years ago.

The bigger question is whether Chelsea are sacrificing too much proven Premier League quality.

Neto offers pace, direct running and the ability to play on either flank. At 26, he should also be entering his prime rather than approaching the end of his career.

That makes Al Hilal’s move slightly surprising from the player’s perspective, especially when Premier League interest existed earlier in the window.

Still, personal terms are already agreed, which gives the Saudi club a major advantage. The remaining issue is now Chelsea’s asking price.

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