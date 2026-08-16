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Hey, friends of CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano here to update you on the Enzo Fernandez saga.

At the moment, what happened is that the deadline is over in terms of a verbal exit clause. Chelsea consider £120m as, basically, a release clause that was active until Friday. But no club arrived, including Manchester City, so that price is no longer easily available.

Now, what does it mean? As far as I understand, it means that Chelsea would be happy to continue with Enzo Fernandez and keep him at the club.

However, don’t forget that Manchester City are still talking with the Argentine’s agents, and they still have a chance to try in the final two weeks of the summer transfer window to reach an agreement with Chelsea for Fernandez.

That said, it will be for a different price. For sure, £120m is no longer going to be a closed, go and get the player in five minutes, kind of deal.

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Now, any price should be discussed and negotiated with Chelsea. So, let’s keep an eye on what’s going to happen there, but for sure it’s an interesting situation to follow.

See you soon!

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