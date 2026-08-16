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Sebastiaan Bornauw appears increasingly likely to leave Leeds United this summer, with Hamburg making significant progress in bringing the defender back to Germany.

Negotiations between the clubs have reportedly reached an advanced stage, although the proposed structure may frustrate some Leeds supporters.

The Belgian centre-back joined Leeds from Wolfsburg last year but struggled to establish himself as a regular under Daniel Farke. Despite featuring during the club’s pre-season preparations, Bornauw is now believed to be looking for a move that would give him greater opportunities to play.

Hamburg have emerged as the strongest option and are pushing to complete an agreement.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the Bundesliga side want to take Bornauw on loan initially, with a purchase option included in the arrangement. Crucially, that clause would not be compulsory, meaning Hamburg would have no obligation to make the transfer permanent at the end of the loan spell.

That aspect of the proposed deal could prove disappointing for Leeds, particularly given the club’s efforts to move away from simply loaning out players they no longer consider essential. Bornauw still has a long-term contract at Elland Road, so allowing him to leave temporarily without guaranteeing a permanent sale would leave his future uncertain.

However, Leeds have already taken steps to cover the defensive position. The club have reportedly agreed an £8.5 million deal for Nico Elvedi, whose arrival would provide Farke with another experienced centre-back. That move could make it easier for Leeds to sanction Bornauw’s departure.

Bornauw’s exit therefore appears increasingly close, with Hamburg now working towards an agreement. For Leeds, the immediate priority will be ensuring the defender’s departure does not leave them short of options while determining whether the loan arrangement eventually produces a permanent transfer.