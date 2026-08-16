Liam Delap makes transfer preference clear after Chelsea star is targeted in a loan move

(Photo by Ayush Kumar/Getty Images)

Liam Delap could be offered a route out of Chelsea by ambitious Serie A side Como, with Cesc Fabregas looking to strengthen his attack ahead of a Champions League campaign.



The 23-year-old endured a difficult first season at Stamford Bridge after joining from Ipswich Town for £30 million in 2025, scoring only twice in 41 appearances across all competitions.

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Chelsea have since added more competition in attack, leaving Delap facing another season without guaranteed starts.

Como have now identified the England Under-21 international as an option, although fresh information suggests convincing the striker to leave the Premier League may be their biggest challenge.

Como are considering Liam Delap loan move

According to the Daily Mail, Como are considering an attempt to sign Delap on loan after failing to make progress in negotiations for Fiorentina striker Moise Kean.

Fabregas’ side have been ambitious in the market and believe Delap could provide the physical presence and goals they want through the middle.

A loan would also allow the striker to rebuild his confidence after a disappointing campaign in west London.

However, the latest update from talkSPORT claims Delap would prefer to remain in the Premier League if he leaves Chelsea.

Newcastle United and Everton have shown interest, although no formal offers have yet arrived.

Chelsea are now understood to value him at around £40 million.

Premier League stay makes sense for Chelsea striker

A season under Fabregas could be excellent for Delap. Como can offer Champions League football and a coach whose possession-based style would challenge him to develop beyond simply being a physical centre-forward.

But his preference for England is understandable.

Delap scored 12 Premier League goals for Ipswich before joining Chelsea, proving he can be effective at that level. Staying in England would give him the chance to rebuild that reputation while keeping himself firmly in the conversation for future international recognition.

Chelsea also face an interesting decision. A loan might increase Delap’s value if he plays regularly, but a £40m permanent sale would already produce a profit after just one season.

Como should certainly test Chelsea’s position, especially after their pursuit of Kean stalled. But unless Delap changes his mind about leaving England, Premier League clubs may ultimately have the advantage.

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