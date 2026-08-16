Newcastle United scout £87m striker as Magpies look to make major statement

Newcastle United are exploring an ambitious move for Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Kofane as Matthias Jaissle and sporting director Ross Wilson continue rebuilding a squad hit by major departures.



The Magpies have lost Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon this summer, leaving Jaissle short of the attacking quality and established personalities previously central to the team.

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Kofane represents a very different solution: a 20-year-old with huge potential who could become a long-term cornerstone rather than simply replace one departing star.

Newcastle’s interest has now been confirmed by the player’s representative.

Newcastle United interested in Christian Kofane

According to Chronicle Live, Kofane’s agent Eric Depolo has directly named Newcastle among the clubs monitoring the Cameroon international.

Chelsea, Everton, Brentford, Barcelona and Bayern Munich were also mentioned, highlighting the level of competition Newcastle would face.

Arsenal, however, currently appear to be in the strongest position.

The Independent reports that Depolo has confirmed Arsenal’s interest is genuine and described Mikel Arteta’s side as being in “pole position”. Contact has already taken place over a potential transfer.

Kofane scored seven goals in 44 appearances during his debut top-flight campaign after joining Leverkusen from Albacete for a relatively modest fee. His rapid development has unsurprisingly attracted Europe’s biggest clubs.

Magpies should pursue him but avoid paying £87m

Kofane fits Newcastle’s new direction extremely well.

After losing three established stars, simply replacing them with expensive veterans would offer little long-term security.

Signing one of Europe’s most exciting young forwards could instead help Jaissle build the next version of Newcastle around players who still have significant room to improve.

The problem is price. Kofane’s agent has talked up a valuation around €100m, approximately £87m, which would represent an enormous gamble for a player with only one Bundesliga season behind him.

Arsenal’s position also makes the deal difficult. Arteta already admires Kofane and the Gunners have made contact, meaning Newcastle may need to move aggressively if they genuinely consider him a priority.

Newcastle should certainly stay involved, especially given their need for attacking reinforcements. But potential should not be confused with proven value.

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