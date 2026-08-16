West Ham boss Nuno makes decision over future of attacker and defender

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United’s summer overhaul could claim two more high-profile casualties, with Nuno Espírito Santo reportedly ready to move on from Niclas Füllkrug and Jean-Clair Todibo.



The Hammers are rebuilding following relegation to the Championship, and Nuno appears determined to reshape the squad around players suited to an immediate promotion challenge.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Füllkrug and Todibo arrived amid considerable expectations, but neither has provided the consistency West Ham hoped for.

Their departures could also help reduce the wage bill and create room for further additions.

Nuno wants Füllkrug and Todibo gone

According to the Daily Mail, Nuno wants West Ham to find solutions for both players before the transfer window closes.

Füllkrug has struggled badly since his 2024 arrival from Borussia Dortmund. Injuries limited his impact before he spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan, who chose not to make the move permanent.

His position now looks particularly bleak: the striker was not even given a squad number for the 2026-27 campaign.

Todibo’s situation is slightly different. The French defender remains part of the first-team group, but West Ham are prepared to listen to offers as they continue cutting costs following relegation.

The Guardian reported last month that Todibo was among several valuable players expected to attract interest during the rebuild.

Moving both players could help rest West Ham

West Ham’s original investment makes these situations painful.

Todibo was supposed to become a cornerstone of the defence, while Füllkrug arrived as an experienced goalscorer capable of giving the attack greater physical presence. Instead, both have become examples of expensive recruitment that failed to transform the team.

Selling Todibo could at least recover meaningful money. At 26, he retains strong resale value and has previously attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

Füllkrug is more difficult. At 33, with significant wages and a disappointing spell behind him, West Ham may have to accept a small fee simply to move his salary off the books.

That may sound ruthless, but relegation requires difficult decisions.

West Ham have already generated significant income from player sales this summer and are rebuilding for the Championship.

West Ham set €35 million price tag for key star as Bundesliga giants circle