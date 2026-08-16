Arsenal continue to target Martinelli exit as 'dialogue is underway' with top club

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Gabriel Martinelli’s Arsenal future is becoming one of the more intriguing stories of the final weeks of the transfer window, with Napoli now making contact over a possible deal for the Brazilian winger.



The 25-year-old has already rejected an approach from Galatasaray, making it clear that he is not interested in moving to Turkey.

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Arsenal are nevertheless open to offers if they can strengthen the left side of Mikel Arteta’s attack, while Martinelli’s contract situation means a significant proposal could force a decision.

Napoli have opened talks to sign Martinelli

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Napoli have sounded out Arsenal over Martinelli, with sources telling us that ‘dialogue is underway’ between the two clubs over the transfer of the Brazilian winger.

Napoli are not alone. Football Italia reports that Roma are also considering Martinelli after their pursuit of Porto youngster Rodrigo Mora stalled over the conditions attached to a potential obligation to buy.

The same report confirms Martinelli recently rejected Galatasaray’s €45 million approach and notes that his Arsenal contract expires next summer, although the Gunners retain an option to extend it by another year.

Roma’s interest therefore adds another realistic Serie A destination if Arsenal eventually sanction his departure.

Arsenal continue to look for Martinelli suitors

Martinelli’s rejection of Galatasaray suggests his next destination will be determined by sporting ambition rather than simply money.

That makes Napoli particularly interesting. They can offer a high-profile role in Serie A and European football, while Martinelli’s pace and ability to attack space could translate extremely well to Italian football.

From Arsenal’s perspective, however, there is no need to rush. talkSPORT reports that Arteta’s side are prepared to sell only if they secure another left winger, meaning any exit is likely to be linked directly to incoming business.

That is the sensible position. Martinelli may no longer be an automatic starter, but selling him without an upgrade would unnecessarily weaken Arsenal’s depth.

Napoli’s arrival changes the picture because it gives Martinelli a destination more aligned with his ambitions. Roma’s interest creates competition too, while Juventus have also been linked previously.

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