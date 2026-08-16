Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sunderland are reportedly considering a move for Timothy Weah as they continue to strengthen their squad.

Weah has plenty of experience at the highest level despite still being in his mid-20s. The United States international developed at Paris Saint-Germain before establishing himself in European football with Lille, then moving to Juventus. His ability to operate in several attacking and wide positions has made him an appealing option for clubs looking to add flexibility to their squad.

The American spent the 2025-26 campaign with Marseille after joining the French side on loan from Juventus. The arrangement included an obligation to purchase, with the overall package reported at €18 million before additional terms.

As per reports via GMS, Sunderland’s interest would therefore represent an intriguing opportunity for Weah if the player is made available again. The Black Cats have shown a willingness to identify players with considerable potential while keeping close control of their spending, and Weah’s profile would fit that recruitment strategy.

His pace and versatility could give Sunderland another option in the final third, particularly against opponents who defend deep. Weah has also played in different tactical roles throughout his career, meaning he could provide additional depth rather than being restricted to one position.

A move may ultimately depend on Marseille’s plans and the player’s situation at the French club. However, if Sunderland can negotiate favourable terms, Weah could emerge as an interesting target before the transfer window closes.

The reported interest underlines Sunderland’s ambition to continue improving their squad without simply relying on expensive additions. A player with Weah’s European experience arriving for a manageable fee could prove particularly valuable if he can reproduce his best form in England.