Sunderland could lose a number of key players next summer. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Sunderland could face a fresh contract situation involving Wilson Isidor after turning down significant interest in the summer transfer window.

The Black Cats have been determined to retain the player despite approaches from elsewhere, underlining how important he is to the squad. However, the decision to keep him at the Stadium of Light could now lead to discussions over his current financial package.

Reports via Sunderland Echo suggest Isidor is looking for an improved salary after attracting attention from other clubs during the transfer window. While Sunderland have made it clear that they do not want to lose an important member of their team, the situation could prompt the club to reassess his terms.

The interest from rival clubs appears to have strengthened the player’s position. With outside teams willing to pursue him, an improved contract could be seen as recognition of his importance and recent development.

For Sunderland, the priority will be maintaining stability while competing at a higher level. The club have invested heavily in strengthening their squad, but keeping their established performers satisfied could be equally important as they prepare for the demands ahead.

Any new agreement would also provide Sunderland with greater protection against future approaches. A longer-term deal with improved wages could make it easier for the club to demonstrate that their key assets remain central to their plans.

The situation is therefore one worth monitoring as Sunderland continue shaping their squad. The club’s decision to reject interest has already demonstrated their desire to keep the player, but negotiations over his contract could become the next major development.

If an agreement is reached, it would be a positive outcome for both sides and reinforce Sunderland’s commitment to retaining players they believe can play a significant role in their ambitions.