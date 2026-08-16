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West Ham United appear to have received a major boost in their efforts to sign Troy Parrott.

The London club is reportedly still in a strong position despite recent speculation linking the striker with Real Betis.

The Republic of Ireland international has emerged as one of the Hammers’ leading attacking targets as manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks to strengthen his squad ahead of a demanding Championship campaign. Parrott enjoyed an outstanding season with AZ Alkmaar, scoring 31 goals across all competitions and further enhancing his reputation.

West Ham’s interest had appeared to face a potential setback after reports suggested Real Betis were closing in on the 24-year-old. However, the latest information indicates that the Spanish club have not made a formal offer, leaving the London outfit in a favourable position.

According to the report (h/t West Ham World), West Ham remain the only side currently making a serious attempt to secure Parrott’s signature. The Hammers previously saw an offer worth approximately £15 million rejected by AZ, but they are expected to return with an improved proposal.

A deal could eventually require a fee of around £25 million, representing another significant investment for a club competing in the second tier. West Ham have already broken the Championship transfer record with their move for Arne Engels and could now make another statement signing.

Parrott’s absence from AZ’s squad for the weekend has also attracted attention. The striker was officially omitted due to a knock, although the timing has inevitably fuelled further speculation about his future.

West Ham recruitment chief Nils Koppen is reportedly pushing to complete the deal before the September 1 deadline. Bringing Parrott to the club would give Espirito Santo another proven goalscorer alongside Taty Castellanos and strengthen West Ham’s hopes of securing an immediate return to the Premier League.