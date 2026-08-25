Leon Goretzka warming up for Bayern Munich (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Aston Villa need bodies in the door as soon as possible, and the good news is that they’ve found one today.

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It’s going to be a busy final week of the transfer window, and nobody is going to be busier than Aston Villa.

Unai Emery’s team have had their spine ripped out, with players from front to back of the successful Europa League winning team leaving. They desperately need additions, and will be delighted to have at least one deal.

According to multiple sources in Germany, including transfer insider Florian Plettenberg, the Villains have secured former Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka on a free transfer.

“Goretzka is considered a new Aston Villa player. Medical successfully completed. Announcement soon,” Plettenberg just Tweeted.

31 year old midfield powerhouse Goretzka will sign a two or three year deal, and should be drafted in as a starter almost immediately. Villa play next Monday against Arsenal, and will hope to have him ready by then.

Villa moves must continue with season now underway

German international Goretzka’s arrival will add a much needed body to a depleted Villa team, but they will be hoping to do a lot more business than that in the days to come.

They desperately need central defenders and attackers. Nicolas Jackson looks likely to arrive from Chelsea, but even beyond him they will need several new faces over the next 7 days.

The 4-0 battering by Brighton on Sunday was a reminder of how much trouble they could be in if they don’t move fast. The win in the Europa League final feels like a long time ago now for Unai Emery’s team.