Aston Villa make move for French attacker as Ollie Watkins exit plan gathers pace

(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have stepped up their search for a new striker by making an opening offer for Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, with uncertainty continuing to surround Ollie Watkins’ future.



Unai Emery’s side are exploring several high-profile attacking options before the September 1 deadline.

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Mateta has now moved firmly into the conversation alongside AC Milan star Rafael Leao, with Villa preparing for the possibility that Watkins completes a move to Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal.

Aston Villa submit opening bid for Mateta

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa have made an offer to Crystal Palace for Mateta, although the proposal is understood to be well below Palace’s valuation of the 29-year-old.

The development has also been detailed by talkSPORT, which reports that Villa’s opening bid has been rejected.

Mateta remains a potential replacement for Watkins, who is pushing to join Al Hilal.

Villa are not putting all their eggs in one basket. They have also made an approach for Rafael Leao, with Sky Sports reporting that the Portuguese winger is open to joining Villa and that talks with Milan are under way.

Villa are preparing for life without Watkins

Villa’s move for Mateta feels directly connected to the Watkins situation.

With Al Hilal continuing their pursuit, Emery cannot afford to reach deadline day without a replacement lined up.

Mateta offers something relatively safe: Premier League experience, physical presence and a proven ability to score consistently in England.

Leao represents the more ambitious option, but he is a different type of attacker. Villa could even view the two deals separately, particularly if they want to significantly reshape their frontline.

The concern with Mateta is the fee. Palace have little reason to accept a low offer, while his contract situation remains complicated after his attempt to challenge the final year of his deal.

Still, Villa’s activity suggests Watkins’ potential departure is being taken very seriously.

If Al Hilal finally meet Villa’s demands, expect negotiations for a replacement to accelerate quickly.

Mateta may not carry Leao’s superstar reputation, but as a direct Premier League-ready replacement for Watkins, he could actually be the more practical signing.

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