Aston Villa open talks to sign Portuguese winger as he green lights Premier League move

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have made an ambitious late move for Rafael Leao, with talks now underway with AC Milan over a potential deal for the Portugal international.



The 27-year-old has been linked with a Milan exit throughout the summer, but Villa have suddenly emerged as serious contenders during the final days of the window.

With Champions League football on offer and Unai Emery looking to add another elite attacker, Leao could become one of the most eye-catching signings in the club’s recent history.

Aston Villa in talks with AC Milan for Leao

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Aston Villa have stepped up their pursuit of Leao and are now in direct contact with Milan as the two clubs attempt to agree a valuation.

Crucially, the player has also opened the door to joining Villa.

Jorge Mendes has been involved in bringing the parties together, and Champions League football is believed to make the move attractive to Leao.

The main issue is price. Milan have been reluctant to lower their demands significantly, but Sky Sport Italia reports that negotiations are active and that Leao is closer than ever to leaving San Siro.

The report confirms that Villa are serious and that the next step is finding common ground over the transfer fee.

Leao would be a huge statement for Villa

This would be a remarkable signing for Villa.

Leao brings qualities they do not currently have in abundance: explosive pace, direct dribbling and the ability to create something from nothing on the left wing. At his best, he is capable of deciding Champions League-level matches by himself.

The obvious concern is consistency. Leao has sometimes been criticised for drifting out of games, and Villa would need to be convinced that he is fully committed to Emery’s demanding style.

But the upside is enormous.

Villa have spent the last few seasons proving they can compete with England’s biggest clubs. Signing a player of Leao’s reputation would show they now believe they can attract them too.

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