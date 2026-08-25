Barca find bargain €4m deal for player they will send on loan for at least one year

Livakovic in action

Barcelona have identified their new goalkeeper option and are about to sign him, according to Fabrizio Romano.

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The final 7 days of the transfer window are set to be absolutely hectic, and Fabrizio Romano is going to be a busy man.

He’s already put out about 15 sizeable transfer updates today already, and they’re still coming thick and fast.

The latest is on a done deal for Barcelona, who have had a very interesting window indeed. The Italian transfer guru has just confirmed that the Spanish side are set to sign goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic from Fenerbahce.

It’s been a summer of change at the Nou Camp, and Hansi Flick’s team continue to sniff out good deals to try and add some depth to a team which is pretty thin beyond the first team in certain areas.

Barcelona have 2027 squad role in mind for Croatia international

Romano has given his “here we go” to a deal which will see Barca pay €2m up front plus a possible €2m in further add ons for the stopper.

Joan Garcia is a superb first choice for Barca, and will remain so, but Livakovic can replace Wojciech Szczesny as the long term backup. For now, Romano says they will try to find a loan for the Croatia international.

He spent the second half of last season back at his old club Dinamo Zagreb, and that could prove the most sensible move once again if the priority is to keep him playing regularly. With this deal done, it feels like Barcelona’s summer business is over – barring something exceptional.