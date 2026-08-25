UEFA Champions League logo (Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images)

With PSG winning the UEFA Super Cup against Aston Villa last night, it’s yet another European trophy for Luis Enrique’s side.

Speaking after the game, Enrique made it clear that PSG were still as hungry as ever and that they’re going to chase a third Champions League title in a row this season.

The Ligue 1 giants beat Arsenal on penalties after a 1-1 draw last term, and thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 the year before that, so they’ll no doubt be the big favourites to lift the trophy again in 2026/27.

Still, there are plenty of other big clubs that can’t be ruled out, and it might be handy using a sportsbook platform for extra data and insights when it comes to picking your favourite.

For now, read on for a look at what the bookies are currently saying about this season’s Champions League favourites…

Champions League 2026/27 winner odds (Oddschecker)

PSG – 5/1

The back-to-back holders, it’s no surprise to see PSG on top here, with that attack containing the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia proving particularly irresistible in this competition, while Vitinha and Joao Neves are also becoming a real force to be reckoned with in midfield.

And perhaps most importantly, they have probably the best coach in the world right now in Enrique, who has lifted this trophy three times in his career now. With Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti no longer active in club football, he’s the most successful manager out there right now.

Bayern Munich – 6/1

Having looked the favourites last season, Bayern Munich were a bit unlucky in a close semi-final against PSG, so will hope to go one better this season. If that front three of Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Luis Diaz clicks again then it’s going to be very hard to stop them.

Arsenal – 6/1

Also at 6/1 with most bookies, Arsenal will be Premier League title favourites and could also be a serious force in the Champions League again after their narrow and unlucky defeat in 2025/26. The Gunners have never won this trophy, but their rock-solid defence and world class midfield of Declan Rice and Bruno Guimaraes surely means this is going to be their best chance.

Barcelona – 7/1

It’s been a long time since Barcelona last won the Champions League, but you just sense that they’re getting closer to being a force in Europe again. Hansi Flick has done a great job to deliver two La Liga titles, and with youngsters like Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi maturing and improving all the time, this could be their moment.

Real Madrid – 7/1

Serial winner Jose Mourinho is back at the Bernabeu, so can Real Madrid get back on track in this competition they’ve dominated so much in recent history? Signings like Bernardo Silva, Yan Diomande, Marc Cucurella, and Ibrahima Konate surely won’t do their chances any harm.

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Manchester City – 8/1

Not the clear favourites like they were when they won the treble in 2022/23, but Manchester City can never be ruled out. Losing Rodri is far from ideal, but with Elliot Anderson joining and with Erling Haaland’s goals always a threat, they’re undoubtedly up there with one of the teams to watch in the Champions League.