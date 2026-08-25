Julian Alvarez of Argentina warms up prior to the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

Julian Alvarez has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid this summer, and it appears that Chelsea have now joined the race for his signature.

The 26-year-old is pushing to leave Atletico Madrid before the summer transfer window closes. The player wants to join the Spanish Champions, but Atletico Madrid are adamant that they do not want to sell to a rival.

Julian Alvarez attracts Chelsea interest

Arsenal and Chelsea have been mentioned as potential destinations for the player, and it remains to be seen whether he is prepared to return to the Premier League. The former Manchester City attacker has no intention of moving to the Premier League this summer, and the interested parties will have to work hard to convince him.

The player is reportedly valued at around €200 million, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea are prepared to pay that kind of money for him. They could use another quality striker alongside Joao Pedro, and Alvarez would be a quality option for them.

He registered 29 goal contributions for Atletico Madrid last season, and he was also quite impressive in the World Cup with his country. He is a top-quality player who knows the Premier League well, and he could settle in quickly.

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Alvarez could spark a major transfer battle

Arsenal will be waiting in the wings to pounce as well if an opportunity presents itself.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson (h/t TEAMtalk). The player is valued at £65 million, and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can leverage the Spanish club’s interest to work out a deal for Julian Alvarez and finalise a deal that benefits both sides. However, Chelsea will need to convince the player first.