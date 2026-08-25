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Chelsea’s push to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott has hit a major obstacle, with the Cherries reportedly rejecting three separate offers from the Blues this summer.



The 23-year-old England international has become an increasingly important transfer target for

Chelsea as they assess their midfield options during the final week of the window.

However, Bournemouth remain determined to keep one of their standout performers, despite Scott entering the final two years of his contract and refusing fresh terms.

Bournemouth reject three bids from Chelsea

According to The i, Chelsea have already seen three bids rejected for Scott during the current transfer window.

The Blues’ interest is particularly significant given the uncertainty surrounding Enzo Fernandez, who continues to attract attention from Manchester City.

Chelsea have been assessing potential midfield additions, and Scott’s Premier League experience, technical quality and versatility have made him an attractive option.

Bournemouth, though, are in no mood to make things easy.

Sky Sports previously reported that Scott rejected Bournemouth’s attempts to extend his contract, while Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have all shown strong interest.

Despite that situation, Bournemouth expect him to remain at the club and have already rejected approaches from interested sides.

Blues may have to make final decision on Scott soon

Three rejected offers make Bournemouth’s position pretty clear: Chelsea will need to produce something exceptional to change their minds.

Scott would undoubtedly make sense at Stamford Bridge. He is comfortable receiving possession under pressure, carries the ball well and has already shown he can perform against the Premier League’s strongest teams.

There is also plenty of development still to come at 23.

The problem for Chelsea is that Bournemouth have little incentive to negotiate cheaply, particularly after qualifying for Europe and trying to retain their best players.

Scott rejecting a new contract does give Chelsea some leverage in the longer term, but it does not necessarily help them this week.

If Chelsea view him as a genuine long-term replacement for one of their senior midfielders, another improved offer may be justified. But after having three proposals rejected, there comes a point where walking away becomes the smarter option.

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