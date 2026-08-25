Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates with his Crystal Palace teammates (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are looking to add more quality to the attacking unit, and they have identified Jarrod Bowen from West Ham United as a target.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move away from West Ham following relegation, but the player has vowed to stay at the club and fight with them in the Championship. He has also signed a new contract with the club.

Jarrod Bowen emerges as Crystal Palace target

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace can convince the player to join the club. Ismaila Sarr has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park, and the Eagles will need to replace him properly. He has been a key player for them over the years, and Bowen could be an excellent alternative.

The West Ham United attacker is too good to play in the second division of English football, and Crystal Palace should do everything in their power to convince him to join the club. According to a report from The Sun, they are preparing a £50 million move to sign the player.

West Ham United will be hoping to fight their way back into the Premier League immediately, and they need to keep their best players. Keeping the 29-year-old will be a priority. It remains to be seen whether they can resist a lucrative approach from the Eagles this summer.

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Bowen could transform the Palace attack

Crystal Palace won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season, and they will look to build on that. They need quality players like Bowen in order for that to happen.

Bowen has been a consistent performer in the Premier League with West Ham United, and there is no doubt that he would improve Crystal Palace going forward. The 29-year-old operates on the right flank, and he can create opportunities and score goals for his teammates.