(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Largie Ramazani has been linked with a move away from Leeds United this summer.

The player was on loan at Spanish club Valencia last year, and he did quite well. They have been linked with a permanent move for the player in recent weeks.

Largie Ramazani could leave Leeds United

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has now hinted that the player has no future at the English club, and it remains to be seen whether Valencia can provide an exit route.

Ramazani will hope to play regularly next season, and sitting on the bench at Leeds United will not benefit him. He knows the Spanish club well, and he was well settled there. Returning to Valencia would be ideal for him.

The player will hope to sort out his future quickly so he can focus on his football once again. The player was recently left out of Leeds United’s preseason squad, and Daniel Farke has said there is no point in including players who were not part of his preseason plans. His recent comments have all but confirmed that the player will leave before the transfer deadline.

He said (h/t Leeds Press): “Those not in squad in pre-season not in plans for this season. It makes no sense to involve someone who was not involved in our plans last season.” ”Where they play next season, that is up to them. No new updates.”

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Ramazani needs a permanent solution

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Valencia are hoping to sign him on a cut-price deal this summer. He is not an option for Leeds this season, and it is fair to assume that the English club will not stand in his way if a suitable offer is presented.

There have been rumours that Valencia could look to explore another loan deal for him. However, that would not make any sense for Leeds or the player. A permanent exit would be ideal for all parties.