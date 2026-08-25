Liverpool decide new Bradley Barcola strategy ahead of transfer deadline next week

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Liverpool are preparing to step up their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, with the France international remaining their main attacking target heading into the final week of the transfer window.



Andoni Iraola has made adding another wide forward a priority following Mohamed Salah’s departure, and Barcola appears to be the player Liverpool want most.

Arsenal and a Saudi Pro League club are also interested, but the Reds currently appear to have an advantage after making progress with the player’s camp.

Liverpool ready new bid for Bradley Barcola

According to Nicolò Schira, Liverpool are set to submit a new offer to PSG this week as they attempt to finally reach an agreement for the 23-year-old.

🚨 Excl – Bradley #Barcola is still #Liverpool’s main target as winger. #LFC are set to submit a new bid to #PSG this week to try to sign him. #Arsenal and a Saudi Club have also shown interest, but #Reds leading the race. Agreement in principle for a contract until 2032 https://t.co/tL7Ye1z5om — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 24, 2026

Schira reports that Barcola remains Liverpool’s number-one winger target, with an agreement in principle already reached over a contract running until 2032.

That personal agreement has been widely reported, claiming Barcola had held positive discussions with Iraola and was prepared to make the move to Anfield.

The biggest obstacle remains PSG’s valuation. The French champions have demanded a huge fee throughout negotiations, forcing Liverpool to consider alternatives including Yankuba Minteh.

However, Liverpool’s determination to strengthen out wide remains clear. Reuters reported that Iraola believes his squad still requires reinforcements, particularly on the wings, with Barcola specifically named among the club’s targets.

Reds should push hard while they lead the race

Barcola feels like the kind of signing Liverpool need after Salah’s exit.

He brings explosive acceleration, one-on-one ability and the confidence to attack defenders repeatedly. At 23, he also fits Liverpool’s preference for signing players who can contribute immediately while still having significant room to improve.

Arsenal’s interest means Liverpool cannot afford to drag negotiations out indefinitely. The Gunners have the financial power to become a serious rival if they decide to prioritise Barcola.

But Liverpool currently appear to hold the strongest card: the player himself seems interested in joining them.

PSG’s asking price remains the obvious concern, and Liverpool should not simply pay whatever is demanded. Yet if the gap can be reduced to a manageable level, this is a deal worth pushing hard to complete.

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