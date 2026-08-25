Official: Manchester United complete deal to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton for potential £70m

Carlos Baleba signing for Man U.

Manchester United have just confirmed the signing of Carlos Baleba from Brighton, an essential midfield addition for the Red Devils.

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Manchester United have announced on their website that they’ve completed a deal to sign Carlos Baleba.

The Brighton midfielder was close to making the same switch a year ago for a price that crept up towards £100m. But United backed off and he went on to have a poor season. Now they’ve finally wrapped up the deal 12 months later for a reported £65m fee up front with another £5m bonuses.

“It is an incredible feeling to join the club of my dreams. Playing at Old Trafford is always special but the opportunity to do so as a Manchester United player will be a real honour,” Baleba said in quotes on the United website.

Man U sign another midfield body – not a moment too late

Manchester United’s shocking loss to Hull City on the opening weekend of the season was just a one-off game, and their performance wasn’t as bad as it could have been given the context (a defeat to a newly promoted team who are strong favourites to be bottom of the league come May).

But it did point to problems in midfield that everyone can see – new signing Youri Tielemans can’t do his own running, Casemiro is gone and Manuel Ugarte is injured. Andrey Santos won’t be enough on his own, and Baleba’s addition seemed to go from important to essential.

It will be very interesting to see how this move works out for player and club.