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Manchester United remain hopeful of pulling off a surprise move for Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly before the summer transfer window closes, despite the Gunners placing a substantial valuation on the England international.

The 19-year-old’s versatility is particularly attractive to Michael Carrick, who still wants another left-back. Lewis-Skelly can also operate centrally in midfield, potentially giving United two solutions with one signing.

However, Arsenal’s reluctance to lose one of their best academy graduates means negotiations would be anything but straightforward.

Man United believe Arsenal can be persuaded to sell

According to The Sun, Man United are confident there is still a possibility Arsenal could be persuaded to sell Lewis-Skelly before the September 1 deadline.

Arsenal reportedly value the teenager at more than £50m, which United currently regard as too expensive.

The Red Devils have been exploring several left-back options after Newcastle resisted approaches for Lewis Hall, making Lewis-Skelly one of the more intriguing alternatives on their shortlist.

The major complication is Mikel Arteta’s position. Speaking about Lewis-Skelly’s future, Arteta recently answered “100 per cent” when asked whether the academy graduate would remain at Arsenal.

talkSPORT also reported that the Arsenal manager sees young academy players such as Lewis-Skelly as important assets who should be protected and developed.

United may need to test Arsenal’s resolve

This would be a fascinating transfer if Man United genuinely decide to push for it.

Lewis-Skelly fits the profile United increasingly appear to favour: young, athletic, technically strong and capable of filling multiple positions. At 19, he could potentially solve the left-back issue for years while also offering midfield cover.

The problem is Arsenal have very little reason to sell.

Lewis-Skelly is homegrown, already contributing to the first team and still has enormous development potential. A fee above £50m might therefore be less of a genuine asking price and more a reflection of how difficult Arsenal intend to make negotiations.

United should still test that position if Carrick considers him a priority. Arsenal have invested heavily this summer, and a substantial offer could potentially force an internal discussion even if Arteta publicly wants the player to stay.

For United, though, discipline is important. Lewis-Skelly would be an exciting long-term signing, but entering a bidding battle above £50m for a 19-year-old who is not guaranteed to leave would carry considerable risk.

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