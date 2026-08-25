(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have now joined the race to sign the AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao.

The 27-year-old is set to be on the move this summer, and he has been linked with Aston Villa as well. The West Midlands club is exploring a potential move for the Portuguese international, and they will face competition from the Magpies.

According to a report from Tuttosport, Jorge Mendes is reportedly working to bring the player to England.

It is no secret that Newcastle need more quality in the final third, and the versatile Portuguese attacker could be ideal for them. He can create opportunities from the flanks, and he can score goals as well. He is also versatile enough to slot anywhere across the front three.

Rafael Leao could be Anthony Gordon’s replacement

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for the Portuguese international. He will look to prove himself in English football. Aston Villa could be an exciting destination for the player, and they can offer him Champions League football.

On the other hand, Newcastle have an ambitious project, and they are looking to rebuild the team after a difficult season. They have lost multiple key players, including Anthony Gordon, and they need to replace him properly. The Portuguese attacker could be the ideal replacement for the England international, who joined Barcelona earlier this summer.

Leao has no future at the Italian club, and he will look to sort out his transfer quickly so he can focus on his football once again. Newcastle and Aston Villa have the resources to get the deal across the line, and it remains to be seen which of the two clubs can do it.

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Leao will look to get back to his best

Leao scored 10 goals and picked up three assists in a disappointing season for the Italian club last year. He will be looking to get back to his best and regain his form and confidence. A fresh start in the Premier League would be ideal.