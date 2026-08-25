Chelsea “on the verge” of accepting €70m offer from Premier League rivals for attacker

Nicolas Jackson looks on from the Bayern Munich bench (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are scrambling for reinforcements, and first on the list is Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson for €70m.

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The final week of the transfer window is always going to be busy – but for some teams it’s going to be more hectic than you can imagine.

Top of that list is Aston Villa. Not only has their first team been utterly gutted by players leaving, a lot of those moves have come in the last few weeks, giving them little time to respond.

A 4-0 battering against Brighton on the opening day of the Premier League sharpened the focus on their situation even further.

Chelsea set to agree to €70m price for Jackson after long talks

Their top priority now is to add a striker to replace Ollie Watkins, who is forcing a move to Saudi Arabia. We heard earlier today that a bid for Jean-Phillipe Mateta had been rejected, but it seems the Crystal Palace striker is only a backup option for Villa anyway.

Santi Aouna of Footmercato has this afternoon reported that Unai Emery’s team have submitted a €70m bid for Nicolas Jackson to Chelsea, who are “on the verge” of accepting the proposal.

Aouna points out that there still needs to be agreement on a contract – but Villa certainly have space on their wage bill right now. Jackson is expected to be keen to join up with Emery, who gave him his first break in senior football at Villareal.

It’s a sensible deal all around, and from this point we expect it to be wrapped up pretty quickly, something all parties will benefit from.