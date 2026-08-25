Romano confirms 'internal feeling' at Arsenal regarding Julian Alvarez pursuit

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal remain firmly interested in signing Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, but the Gunners are refusing to make a huge bid until they receive one crucial signal from the Argentina international.



Mikel Arteta’s side believe an agreement can eventually be found with Atletico over the transfer fee.

The bigger challenge is convincing Alvarez himself, whose preferred destination throughout the summer has been Barcelona.

With time running out before the window closes, Arsenal are now waiting to see whether that position changes.

Arsenal waiting for Julian Alvarez green light

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal remain attentive to Alvarez’s situation and have an internal feeling they can reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid over the financial side of the deal.

However, Arsenal will only submit an official offer if Alvarez opens the door to joining them.

The latest update, also reported by Daily Post, says the striker’s stance is now the key factor in determining whether Arsenal turn their long-standing interest into a formal bid.

Barcelona remain Alvarez’s preferred destination, but completing that move appears extremely difficult.

Atletico would demand around £150m to sell the 26-year-old, while Barcelona currently do not have the financial strength to meet that valuation.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are viewed as one of the few clubs capable of financing such an expensive operation.

Gunners are right to wait to see Alvarez’s decision

Arsenal’s approach is sensible.

Spending around £150m on Alvarez would make him one of the biggest investments in the club’s history.

Before committing that kind of money, Arsenal need to know that the player genuinely wants to play at the Emirates rather than viewing them as a backup after missing out on Barcelona.

From a football perspective, there is little doubt about the fit. Alvarez offers pressing, movement, creativity and proven Premier League experience, while also being capable of playing both as a number nine and behind another striker.

The financial agreement with Atletico may actually be the easier part.

Everything now depends on Alvarez. If he accepts that Barcelona cannot complete the deal and gives Arsenal a clear indication that he wants the move, negotiations could accelerate rapidly.

Julian Alvarez stance emerges as Arsenal keep pushing for dream move