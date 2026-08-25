Romano confirms 'internal feeling' at Arsenal regarding Julian Alvarez pursuit

Arsenal remain firmly interested in signing Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, but the Gunners are refusing to make a huge bid until they receive one crucial signal from the Argentina international.
Mikel Arteta’s side believe an agreement can eventually be found with Atletico over the transfer fee.
The bigger challenge is convincing Alvarez himself, whose preferred destination throughout the summer has been Barcelona.
With time running out before the window closes, Arsenal are now waiting to see whether that position changes.
Arsenal waiting for Julian Alvarez green light
According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal remain attentive to Alvarez’s situation and have an internal feeling they can reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid over the financial side of the deal.
However, Arsenal will only submit an official offer if Alvarez opens the door to joining them.
The latest update, also reported by Daily Post, says the striker’s stance is now the key factor in determining whether Arsenal turn their long-standing interest into a formal bid.
Barcelona remain Alvarez’s preferred destination, but completing that move appears extremely difficult.
Atletico would demand around £150m to sell the 26-year-old, while Barcelona currently do not have the financial strength to meet that valuation.
Arsenal, meanwhile, are viewed as one of the few clubs capable of financing such an expensive operation.
Gunners are right to wait to see Alvarez’s decision
Arsenal’s approach is sensible.
Spending around £150m on Alvarez would make him one of the biggest investments in the club’s history.
Before committing that kind of money, Arsenal need to know that the player genuinely wants to play at the Emirates rather than viewing them as a backup after missing out on Barcelona.
From a football perspective, there is little doubt about the fit. Alvarez offers pressing, movement, creativity and proven Premier League experience, while also being capable of playing both as a number nine and behind another striker.
The financial agreement with Atletico may actually be the easier part.
Everything now depends on Alvarez. If he accepts that Barcelona cannot complete the deal and gives Arsenal a clear indication that he wants the move, negotiations could accelerate rapidly.
Julian Alvarez stance emerges as Arsenal keep pushing for dream move
why is arsenal interested in Alvarez who don’t want to play for arsenal? ad an arsenal fan here in Nigeria, I’m pained with this attitude, sign who’s proud to wear red and white and die for the club, not a person that his heart is somewhere else, he can still do the same he’s doing to Atletico Madrid to arsenal too. please avoid this kind of a player.COYG
Fully agree.
You’re 100% spot on. This is how to spend £150m right now IF we have it. £110m for Victor Osimen and buy the Lille young winger for £40m or less. Flip Martinelli and Osimen for £120m both. And we would have only spent £30m net for massive upgrade