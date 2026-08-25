(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on VfB Stuttgart centre-back Finn Jeltsch as the club continues planning for the long-term future of its defence.



The 20-year-old has established himself as one of Germany’s most highly-rated young defenders and is already attracting attention from several major European clubs.

United are understood to admire his technical qualities and composure in possession, although Bayern Munich currently appear to be among the strongest contenders for his signature.

Man United are monitoring defender Finn Jeltsch

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Man United have received positive scouting feedback on Jeltsch and are considering making official contact with Stuttgart.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus are also said to be following his development, while Bayern Munich have shown serious interest in keeping one of Germany’s brightest defensive talents in the Bundesliga.

Jeltsch remains tied to Stuttgart until June 2030, giving the German club considerable negotiating power.

Stuttgart’s official website confirms that he signed a long-term contract after joining from Nürnberg in February 2025. The club described him at the time as one of Germany’s best young players in his position.

However, any club hoping for an easy deal may be disappointed. Speaking earlier this month, Jeltsch made it clear that he is currently focused on Stuttgart.

AFP reported that the defender said he has an ideal environment at the club and is excited by the opportunity to play Champions League football.

Jeltsch fits the profle United should be targeting

From United’s perspective, Jeltsch is exactly the sort of profile worth monitoring.

He is young enough to develop considerably but already has meaningful first-team experience.

More importantly, his ability to receive the ball under pressure and play through opposition lines would suit a United side trying to become more comfortable building possession from defence.

The complication is timing.

Jeltsch has shown little indication that he is desperate to leave Stuttgart, while Bayern’s interest could make negotiations considerably harder. United would therefore need to sell him on their long-term project rather than simply relying on financial power.

A fee around €50m would also represent a substantial investment for a 20-year-old defender.

Still, United should remain involved. Elite young centre-backs rarely become cheaper once they establish themselves internationally, and Jeltsch has the potential to become far more valuable over the next few seasons.

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