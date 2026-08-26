After Morgan Rogers: Chelsea target move for experienced Aston Villa star

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly considering a late move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as Xabi Alonso looks to strengthen one of the most uncertain positions in his squad.



Robert Sanchez started Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Fulham and the Blues eventually secured a 3-2 victory, but his performance again raised questions about whether he should remain the club’s long-term number one.

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With Martinez potentially available before the deadline, Chelsea could now turn to the World Cup winner for an immediate upgrade.

Chelsea explore move for Emi Martinez

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are exploring a deal for Martinez as the hierarchy looks to provide Alonso with a top-class first-choice goalkeeper before the window closes.

The report states that Sanchez’s display against Fulham has strengthened concerns around the position.

Despite Chelsea winning 3-2, the Spaniard made several mistakes and was directly involved in Fulham finding a way back into the contest.

Those concerns were also highlighted by The Guardian, which described goalkeeper as a glaring weakness in Alonso’s Chelsea side following the Fulham victory.

Sanchez’s errors overshadowed what was otherwise an encouraging attacking performance from the Blues.

Martinez could solve Alonso’s biggest weakness

For Chelsea, Martinez would represent a very different signing from the young prospects they regularly target.

At 33, he would be arriving to provide an immediate solution rather than long-term potential. That might actually be exactly what Alonso needs.

Chelsea have assembled an extremely talented squad, but repeated uncertainty in goal can undermine even the strongest team.

Martinez brings Premier League experience, leadership and a proven ability to perform in high-pressure matches.

There are obvious questions about his age and the fee Aston Villa would demand, especially with Tottenham also linked. But Chelsea are attempting to compete for major trophies now, and relying on a goalkeeper whose mistakes continue to cost goals would be an unnecessary gamble.

Sanchez can still contribute, but Martinez would represent a clear upgrade in experience and authority.

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