(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Gabriel Martinelli’s Arsenal exit is now moving towards the final stages, with Al Hilal pushing to complete personal terms after reaching a verbal agreement with the Gunners over a package worth more than €65 million.



The Brazilian winger has gradually moved closer to leaving North London after slipping down Mikel Arteta’s attacking pecking order.

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Arsenal are now prepared to authorise Martinelli to undergo a medical once the remaining contractual details are settled, making this look increasingly like a matter of when rather than if.

Martinelli’s agent in direct talks with Al Hilal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Martinelli’s representatives are back in direct contact with Al Hilal as the Saudi club works to finalise an agreement on personal terms.

🚨🔵⚪️ Gabriel Martinelli’s agent are in direct contact with Al Hilal again to close the agreement on personal terms and seal the move. Arsenal are ready to authorize Gabriel for medical after package over €65m verbally agreed with Al Hilal. pic.twitter.com/CnUJoEVkBC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2026

Arsenal and Al Hilal have already verbally agreed a package worth more than €65m, and the Gunners are ready to give Martinelli permission to complete his medical once the player-side agreement is closed.

The financial structure has also been widely reported. talkSPORT says the two clubs have agreed in principle on a deal worth around £49m plus £7m in add-ons, which could make Martinelli Arsenal’s record sale.

The player had not yet fully agreed personal terms at the time of that report.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Martinelli is now close to completing the move after being left out of Arsenal’s opening matchday squads this season.

Arsenal are making a logical call regarding Martinelli

This transfer now feels like a natural conclusion to Martinelli’s situation.

He has been an important player for Arsenal since joining in 2019, but his role has clearly changed.

With new competition arriving in attack and Arteta reshaping the frontline, keeping Martinelli without guaranteeing him regular football would benefit nobody.

From Arsenal’s perspective, a package above €65m is also difficult to ignore.

They signed Martinelli for a relatively small fee and could now bank one of the biggest sales in the club’s history. That money could then be redirected towards another elite attacker, particularly with Arsenal still monitoring players such as Julian Alvarez.

The key question is what comes next.

Selling Martinelli only makes sense if Arsenal use the money wisely. He still brings pace, direct running and goals, so replacing those qualities will be important.

Arsenal open to letting player join Newcastle United in late move