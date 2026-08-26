(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a setback in their search for another attacking reinforcement after Rafael Leao reportedly rejected the opportunity to move to North London.



The AC Milan winger had emerged as an ambitious option for Spurs during the closing stages of the transfer window.

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However, despite interest from Tottenham and elsewhere in the Premier League, the Portugal international appears to have a different destination in mind if he leaves San Siro.

Rafael Leao rejects Tottenham opportunity

According to transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Leao has turned down the possibility of joining Tottenham after the 27-year-old was offered to the Premier League club.

The report claims Leao has instead set his sights on Galatasaray, making the Turkish champions his preferred destination should AC Milan sanction his departure before the deadline.

That position represents a blow for Spurs, who remain in the market for attacking reinforcements despite completing a major deal for Savinho.

The race for Leao has developed quickly. A Spor also reports that the Portuguese forward has informed Milan that, if he leaves, his preference is to join Galatasaray.

The Turkish outlet claims other approaches have been rejected as Leao waits to see whether a deal with Galatasaray can be completed.

Spurs should move on quickly from Leao

From Tottenham’s perspective, there is little reason to spend the final days of the window trying to change Leao’s mind.

He would undoubtedly have been an exciting addition. At his best, Leao offers explosive pace, outstanding one-on-one ability and the physicality to cause serious problems in the Premier League.

But major transfers only make sense when the player is fully committed.

If Leao genuinely has his heart set on Galatasaray, Tottenham would be better served directing their resources towards someone who actively wants to join Roberto De Zerbi’s project.

Spurs have already demonstrated considerable ambition this summer, and their attacking recruitment does not depend on one player.

Leao rejecting Tottenham may look disappointing, but avoiding an expensive deal for a reluctant target could ultimately prove beneficial.

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