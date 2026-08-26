Update: Barcelona have "made the financial means available" to beat Arsenal to Julian Alvarez transfer

Julian Alvarez (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Barcelona reportedly look set to push until the end of the transfer window for Atletico Madrid striker and Arsenal target Julian Alvarez.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Barca president Joan Laporta will make funds available for his club to pursue a deal for Alvarez.

The Argentina international is likely to be hugely expensive, with a report from the Independent earlier today stating he could cost around £128m.

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In that report, it was suggested that Arsenal and Atletico both felt Barcelona would not be able to afford that, but perhaps things have now changed, as per Plettenberg’s X post below…

?? BREAKING | Understand FC Barcelona have made their decision internally: Julian Alvarez until Deadline Day or nothing! Hansi Flick fully supports the move. Deco is pushing for Alvarez and will not give up. Other strikers have been explored, but if Alvarez cannot be signed,… pic.twitter.com/NPF54EtMyB — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 26, 2026

Plettenberg posted: “BREAKING | Understand FC Barcelona have made their decision internally: Julian Alvarez until Deadline Day or nothing! Hansi Flick fully supports the move. Deco is pushing for Alvarez and will not give up.

“Other strikers have been explored, but if Alvarez cannot be signed, Barca could end up signing no further striker unless an exceptional opportunity emerges on the market.

“Joan Laporta has made the financial means available for the Alvarez transfer. It now depends on Atlético Madrid.”

Arsenal dealt huge Julian Alvarez blow

Given that it has widely been reported that Alvarez only wants to join Barcelona despite the interest from Arsenal, this looks like being a huge blow to the Gunners.

The 26-year-old may well have been tempted to consider a move to the Emirates Stadium if Barcelona couldn’t come in with an offer, but it seems that’s no longer the case.

Of course, it remains to be seen if Atletico will be willing to green light this move, as one imagines they would still much rather not sell their star player to a major La Liga rival.

Arsenal would surely make sense as a better destination from that point of view, but ultimately everything seems to be falling into place for a move to the Nou Camp instead.

Julian Alvarez can’t stay at Atletico Madrid now

Crucially for Atletico, they now look to be in a tricky situation regarding Alvarez, who was booed by the club’s fans when he played over the weekend.

The former Manchester City man seems to have burned his bridges with Atleti supporters, so even if the club would rather not sell him to Barca, it might now be a better option than keeping him and trying to repair this damaged relationship.

Atletico will need a replacement, though, and the Independent suggested Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres could be an option, though the north Londoners surely won’t let him go unless they can also find a top class signing up front before the end of the window.

Options now look increasingly limited if Alvarez is no longer available for them.