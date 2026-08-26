Xabi Alonso after Chelsea's win over Fulham (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso reportedly asked the club recently to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, but they’re backing Mike Penders.

According to Simon Phillips, the Blues seem prepared to gamble on the goalkeeper position, despite another below-par performance from Robert Sanchez in the win over Fulham on Monday night.

Sanchez has long looked highly unconvincing as Chelsea’s number one, but it seems that the club are prepared to wait for young ‘keeper Penders to take over as first choice instead of moving for a new signing in the transfer market.

Alonso may have had a preference for Martinez, but that now looks unlikely as Chelsea instead focus on waiting for the young talents they have to develop.

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This has long looked like the strategy for CFC as they’ve signed a lot of young players as part of building a long-term project, but there have been some exceptions too.

Chelsea show flexibility in the transfer market

Despite often sticking to signing young players without much top-level experience, Chelsea have been a bit more flexible in their approach this summer.

The west London giants spent big money on Morgan Rogers, who has already proven himself in the Premier League and Europa League, and is very much a signing to go straight into the starting XI.

Maxence Lacroix is similar, while old heads like Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson have also been added, even if they’re perhaps unlikely to play that often.

Still, it seems Chelsea won’t be doing the same with a move for Martinez to replace Sanchez in goal.

Mike Penders rated highly by Chelsea

Phillips notes that Penders is really highly regarded inside Stamford Bridge, with the 21-year-old impressing on loan at Strasbourg last season.

It remains to be seen when he’ll become the new number one, but it seems that’s the long-term aim, and it could be the right decision.

Martinez’s arrival would surely only get in the way of Penders’ development, but at the same time there is also clearly a need to replace Sanchez as soon as possible.

Chelsea look like they could have a realistic shot at the title this season due to not having European football to add distraction and fatigue, but they also surely can’t win the league with a ‘keeper like Sanchez.