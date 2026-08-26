Crystal Palace slap new price tag on Jean-Philippe Mateta

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have been given a clear indication of what it will take to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta, with Crystal Palace reportedly prepared to sell the French striker for around £25 million before the transfer window closes.



Villa have already tested Palace’s resolve with an opening offer, but that proposal fell short of the Eagles’ valuation and was quickly rejected.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Unai Emery’s side are expected to return, however, as uncertainty continues to surround Ollie Watkins and Villa assess potential replacements.

Crystal Palace make Mateta demand clear

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace would demand around £25m to sanction Mateta’s departure during the closing stages of the window.

Villa’s first bid was considerably below that figure, but their interest remains active and another approach is expected.

Mateta himself is widely expected to leave Selhurst Park this summer after his future became increasingly uncertain.

The move is closely connected to Watkins’ situation.

Sky Sports reported that Villa have made contact with Palace over Mateta while simultaneously exploring other attacking options, with the club preparing for the possibility of Watkins leaving before the deadline.

£25m could represent excellent business for Villa

At £25m, Mateta suddenly looks like a very attractive option for Aston Villa.

He already understands the Premier League, brings physical strength and has developed into a dependable goalscorer at Palace. That should reduce the adaptation risk normally attached to signing a striker during the final days of a transfer window.

For Villa, the timing is also important. If Watkins does leave, Emery will need someone capable of stepping straight into the side rather than a player requiring months to adjust.

Mateta may not have the superstar reputation of some of Villa’s other targets, but he could actually be the most practical solution.

The key now is whether Palace genuinely stick to £25m. If that figure is accurate, Villa should be willing to significantly improve their opening bid.

Crystal Palace eye £50m replacement as key attacker’s future remains uncertain