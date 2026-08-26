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Chelsea are in advanced club-to-club talks to sign 18-year-old defensive sensation Honest Ahanor from Atalanta, as the West London side continues to target Europe’s top emerging talent.

Transfer authority Fabrizio Romano revealed the development on X, labeling it an exclusive story:

Personal terms between Chelsea and Ahanor have already been fully agreed. Negotiations between Chelsea and Atalanta are progressing smoothly, aided by the strong working relationship established during the transfer of Marco Palestra earlier in the window.

While the clubs finalize the financial structure, Chelsea officials are deciding whether the 18-year-old will immediately join the senior squad or go on a developmental loan.

“Chelsea are now advancing in club to club talks for Honest Ahanor from Atalanta. Personal terms agreed with Honest and good relationship between clubs after Palestra deal. #CFC are on it, deciding on potential future pathway for Honest.”

?? Exclusive story, confirmed: Chelsea are now advancing in club to club talks for Honest Ahanor from Atalanta. Personal terms agreed with Honest and good relationship between clubs after Palestra deal.#CFC are on it, deciding on potential future pathway for Honest. pic.twitter.com/CrWPRIJtmi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2026

Who is Honest Ahanor? The versatile defender Chelsea are about to sign

Born in Italy in 2008, Honest Ahanor is widely regarded as one of the most promising young defensive talents in European football.

The 18-year-old Italian youth international is a left-footed defender who primarily operates as a center-back, but his technical composure and athleticism also allow him to feature comfortably at left-back.

Standing at 6 feet, Ahanor combines physical power with impressive ball-carrying ability out of defense, making him an ideal fit for modern, high-pressing tactical setups.

Having attracted serious interest from top clubs across Europe including Arsenal, Ahanor’s preference to join Chelsea marks another significant transfer coup for the Blues’ recruitment team as they build a formidable core of elite young talent for the future.