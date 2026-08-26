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Sunderland have made a surprise offer to sign Jack Grealish on loan from Manchester City, according to the latest report.

Reporting for The Athletic, transfer insider David Ornstein revealed that Sunderland have submitted an ambitious formal proposal to land the 30-year-old winger on a season-long loan deal.

The North East club’s proposal entails Manchester City covering a portion of Grealish’s substantial salary to facilitate the move.

Crucially, the offer also includes the possibility of making the transfer permanent next summer when Grealish’s contract at the Etihad Stadium officially expires.

Ornstein further noted that Sunderland are actively working to bolster their wide options on multiple fronts, pursuing a deal for Arsenal linked Igor Paixao in parallel alongside their chase for Grealish.

Jack Grealish’s £100m Man City move has failed to reach expectations

Grealish arrived at Manchester City in the summer of 2021 following a record-breaking £100 million transfer from Aston Villa.

On paper, his tenure in Manchester has been decorated with silver, collecting three Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and playing a key role in the club’s historic 2022/23 UEFA Champions League and Continental Treble triumph.

However, on an individual level, the move has failed to live up to the massive price tag and lofty expectations.

Grealish has frequently struggled to cement an undisputed starting place at the club under Pep Guardiola, often sacrificing his direct, explosive dribbling style for tactical discipline and ball retention.

With his output yielding just 12 Premier League goals across nearly 100 appearances for the Cityzens, Grealish has found himself increasingly pushed to the periphery of the squad.

A potential move to Sunderland presents the England international with an opportunity to revive his career and secure guaranteed first-team football.