Journalist claims how much Man City are willing to play for Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are facing growing pressure over Enzo Fernandez’s future, with the Argentina midfielder reportedly pushing to leave Stamford Bridge and join Manchester City before the transfer window closes.

The 25-year-old has been linked with City throughout the summer, but the situation now appears to be moving beyond simple interest.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Fernandez is believed to have agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions, leaving Chelsea with a major decision if City follow through with a huge formal offer.

Enzo Fernandez wants Man City move

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez in action against Fulham
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez in action against Fulham (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

According to Nicolò Schira, Fernandez has again asked Chelsea to allow him to leave for Man City and has reached an agreement in principle over a contract running until 2032.

Schira also claims City are confident of completing the transfer for around €130m. However, that figure may still fall short of Chelsea’s valuation.

The latest development has been detailed by Man City News, which reports that City are expected to make their official offer imminently after reaching an agreement in principle with Fernandez.

The proposed €130m package would be worth roughly £111m, while Chelsea have previously demanded around £120m.

City’s determination has also been reinforced by talkSPORT, which reported that Fernandez remains their leading midfield target and that a late bid is expected.

Chelsea will only consider selling if their valuation is met and they can secure a suitable replacement.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham are closing in on a new signing
Medical today: Tottenham close in on signing to take spending to £382m
Liverpool corner flag and Fabrizio Romano
Romano confirms out-of-favour midfielder has agreed terms to leave Liverpool
Harvey Elliott in action for Liverpool
Sources: Liverpool star is “standout” profile for Euro giants as they prepare transfer move

Fernandez’s stance changes everything for Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea
Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Fernandez pushing for the transfer is the biggest development in this saga.

Chelsea could previously maintain a strong position by insisting they were under no pressure to sell. But keeping a player who actively wants to join a direct Premier League rival creates a far more complicated situation.

That does not mean Chelsea should suddenly lower their asking price.

If Man City want a 25-year-old World Cup winner entering his prime, they should have to pay a premium, especially because the deal would directly strengthen one of Chelsea’s biggest rivals.

The replacement issue is equally important. Chelsea have explored midfielders including Alex Scott and Adam Wharton, but neither deal looks straightforward.

If City reach Chelsea’s valuation and the Blues have a high-quality successor lined up, selling becomes understandable. Without that replacement, though, Chelsea should resist the pressure.

Fee agreed: Chelsea pull off transfer masterstroke as £50m deal set to go through

More Stories Enzo Fernandez

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *