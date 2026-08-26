Journalist claims how much Man City are willing to play for Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are facing growing pressure over Enzo Fernandez’s future, with the Argentina midfielder reportedly pushing to leave Stamford Bridge and join Manchester City before the transfer window closes.



The 25-year-old has been linked with City throughout the summer, but the situation now appears to be moving beyond simple interest.

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Fernandez is believed to have agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions, leaving Chelsea with a major decision if City follow through with a huge formal offer.

Enzo Fernandez wants Man City move

According to Nicolò Schira, Fernandez has again asked Chelsea to allow him to leave for Man City and has reached an agreement in principle over a contract running until 2032.

Schira also claims City are confident of completing the transfer for around €130m. However, that figure may still fall short of Chelsea’s valuation.

The latest development has been detailed by Man City News, which reports that City are expected to make their official offer imminently after reaching an agreement in principle with Fernandez.

The proposed €130m package would be worth roughly £111m, while Chelsea have previously demanded around £120m.

City’s determination has also been reinforced by talkSPORT, which reported that Fernandez remains their leading midfield target and that a late bid is expected.

Chelsea will only consider selling if their valuation is met and they can secure a suitable replacement.

Fernandez’s stance changes everything for Chelsea

Fernandez pushing for the transfer is the biggest development in this saga.

Chelsea could previously maintain a strong position by insisting they were under no pressure to sell. But keeping a player who actively wants to join a direct Premier League rival creates a far more complicated situation.

That does not mean Chelsea should suddenly lower their asking price.

If Man City want a 25-year-old World Cup winner entering his prime, they should have to pay a premium, especially because the deal would directly strengthen one of Chelsea’s biggest rivals.

The replacement issue is equally important. Chelsea have explored midfielders including Alex Scott and Adam Wharton, but neither deal looks straightforward.

If City reach Chelsea’s valuation and the Blues have a high-quality successor lined up, selling becomes understandable. Without that replacement, though, Chelsea should resist the pressure.

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