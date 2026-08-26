Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures during the win vs Coventry City (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal may reportedly be in an increasingly strong position over the potential transfer of Julian Alvarez as Atletico Madrid want the saga resolved by Friday.

As things stand, it still seems hard to predict precisely how this will all pan out, with Alvarez preferring a possible move to Barcelona.

However, the feeling at both Arsenal and Atletico is that Barca cannot afford the £128m-rated Argentina international, according to the Independent.

Alvarez seems to have softened his stance on a potential move to the Emirates Stadium, according to the report, while there’s also the possibility for the clubs to do business that would lower his fee.

Arsenal to use forwards in Julian Alvarez transfer?

The Independent adds that Atletico want a replacement for Alvarez, and that could perhaps open the door for the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus to move to Madrid.

Gyokeres only joined AFC last summer, and he hit a respectable 21 goals in all competitions to help Mikel Arteta’s side win a first Premier League title in 22 years.

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Still, the Sweden international wasn’t always entirely convincing, and it now looks like Kai Havertz is clearly ahead of him in the pecking order.

Atletico could still see Gyokeres as a tempting option, though, as he’s been prolific throughout his career, with La Liga perhaps more his level than the English top flight.

Arsenal’s summer so far

Arsenal have so far brought in Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, and Christos Tzolis in this window, but they could still do with more in attack.

Alvarez has shone for Atletico, scoring 49 goals in 107 games in his two seasons there, while he also previously impressed despite mainly being a squad player in his spell at Manchester City.

If Arsenal could add a top class forward like that to finish their summer it would have to go down as another superb window from the north London giants.

After big spending this time last year, Arsenal have once again shown real intent with big investments in players who can help them win now, with the club clearly hungry for more titles.