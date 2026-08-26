(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s interest in Bradley Barcola appears to have hit a major financial obstacle, with Paris Saint-Germain demanding around £145 million for the France international.



The Gunners have been monitoring Barcola while reshaping their attack, particularly with Gabriel Martinelli edging closer to an Al Hilal move.

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However, Arsenal do not currently believe the PSG winger represents good value at such an enormous price, especially given that he has not always been guaranteed a starting place in Paris.

Arsenal view PSG valuation as too expensive

According to The Athletic, Arsenal consider PSG’s asking price of roughly £145m too high for Barcola.

The 23-year-old is admired at the Emirates, but the club reportedly have reservations about committing that level of money to a player who has faced competition for regular starts at PSG.

The valuation itself has also been confirmed by Sky Sports, which reported on that PSG are asking around £145m.

Liverpool remain in negotiations with the French champions and held further positive talks over a potential deal.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Arsenal continue to admire Barcola but regard PSG’s price as excessive, with the club also considering other major attacking targets as Martinelli moves towards the exit.

Gunners are taking their time to make final decision

Barcola would undoubtedly improve Arsenal’s attacking options.

He has pace, strong one-on-one ability and the versatility to operate from either flank, making him a natural candidate to replace Martinelli. But £145m is superstar money.

At that price, Arsenal would need Barcola to become an automatic starter and one of the Premier League’s most decisive attackers almost immediately.

That is a huge expectation for a player who, while extremely talented, has not consistently been PSG’s undisputed first-choice winger.

Martinelli’s likely departure should not force Arsenal into an emotional response either. Selling him for a significant fee only makes sense if that money is reinvested intelligently.

Liverpool’s continued negotiations could create pressure, but Arsenal should resist entering a bidding battle simply because a rival wants the same player.

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