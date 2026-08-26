Sources expect 3 new Liverpool signings before deadline to make "huge difference"

Andoni Iraola during Liverpool's draw vs Newcastle (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sources reportedly expect some late business from Liverpool this summer, with potentially as many as three new signings coming in.

As well as that, the Reds could likely make one sale, in what is expected to make a “huge difference” to the state of the club’s squad.

That’s according to a report from the Independent, which also provides an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of big names like Bradley Barcola and Alex Scott.

Liverpool haven’t had the most convincing summer so far, with just Victor Munoz, Jeremy Jacquet, and the loan signing of Ronald Araujo arriving as new additions.

Still, there is a desire to do more, even if money is seemingly a bit tighter this year than last year, according to the Independent.

Who could Liverpool’s three signings be?

It’s not yet clear who LFC will end up bringing in, with Barcola looking very expensive, while Bournemouth are insisting that Scott is not for sale for any price this summer, according to the Independent.

Still, the report adds that Cody Gakpo could be someone who leaves to raise potentially significant funds, with Manchester City interested in the Netherlands international.

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In an ideal scenario, Liverpool’s three signings probably would be an attacker like Barcola, a midfielder like Scott, and then perhaps a bit more defensive depth.

Ibrahima Konate left on a free transfer at the end of last season, while Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have both struggled since joining last summer.

If Liverpool could find a versatile defender capable of filling in at centre-back and full-back, that could put them in a much better position by the end of the window.

Another departure, who at this moment in time looks more guaranteed than Gakpo, is Stefan Bajcetic, according to Fabrizio Romano…

???? Celta Vigo are closing in on personal terms agreement with Stefan Bajcetic to join from Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/eOnBcSbN5a — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2026

“Celta Vigo are closing in on personal terms agreement with Stefan Bajcetic to join from Liverpool,” Romano posted on X, though it’s not clear if this is a loan or permanent deal.