Liverpool flag outside Anfield (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola reportedly views Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott as the ideal signing for his Reds side this summer.

The Merseyside giants have had a tricky window, with Iraola’s squad still looking pretty short of depth in a number of departments.

Liverpool’s midfield looks like an area of major concern, and it seems Scott would be Iraola’s preference in that position after he worked with him at Bournemouth.

That’s according to the Independent, who add that Scott is valued at £90m and that Chelsea are also considering a big bid this summer.

Bournemouth don’t want to sell Alex Scott

The Independent’s report makes it clear that Bournemouth don’t want to sell Scott, and it may be that there’s no price that would convince them in this window.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Liverpool might have to wait until next summer, but that seems far from ideal as Iraola needs to improve his midfield now, with the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Alexis Mac Allister all having their issues.

Arguably none of them match the profile of someone like Scott in that area of the pitch, so if LFC wait for too long they might risk missing out an ideal signing to make Iraola’s style of football work.

Should Alex Scott join Liverpool or Chelsea?

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, as Scott could end up having a big decision to make.

The 23-year-old might do well to be patient and spend one more year at Bournemouth, who will be playing in Europe this season.

Chelsea, by contrast, are not in Europe, and have often spent vast sums on players who they’ve ended up not using much and selling on soon after signing them.

Liverpool would probably be the more settled project, but there are issues there too and Scott might do well to wait and see if they’re back in the Champions League again next season.