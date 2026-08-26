Mikel Arteta receives strong response from Alvarez after personally calling attacker

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pursuit of Julian Alvarez has taken another difficult turn, with the Atletico Madrid striker reportedly refusing to engage with Mikel Arteta as he continues to prioritise a move to Barcelona.



The Gunners have been considering a huge late-window push for the Argentina international, but their stance has always depended on receiving encouragement from the player.

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That encouragement has not arrived yet, and the latest reports suggest Arsenal may be facing another high-profile rejection.

Julian Alvarez did not answer the call from Arteta

According to El Chiringuito, Arteta personally attempted to contact Alvarez in an effort to sell Arsenal’s project to the 26-year-old, but the striker did not pick up the phone.

The claim has also been reported by GOAL, which says Alvarez remains focused on Barcelona and is reluctant to return to the Premier League at this stage.

That creates a major problem because Arsenal appear willing to spend heavily if the player gives them the green light.

The Times reported that Arsenal have renewed their interest and are prepared to pay more than £100m, while Atletico remain open to a substantial sale.

Should they chase a player who is not keen on joining?

From Arsenal’s perspective, this should probably be the point where caution takes over.

Alvarez would be an outstanding signing. He already knows the Premier League, scores consistently and offers the pressing intensity and versatility Arteta demands from his forwards.

But spending well over £100m on a player who clearly prefers Barcelona would be a dangerous move.

Arteta has often used personal conversations to convince major targets of his plans, so Alvarez declining to even engage is a meaningful signal if the report is accurate.

Arsenal should not need to persuade a record-level signing to want the transfer.

There is still time for Alvarez’s position to change, particularly if Barcelona remain unable to finance the deal. But Arsenal should only act if that change is genuine.

The Gunners have the money and sporting project to attract elite players. They do not need to become somebody’s reluctant second choice.

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