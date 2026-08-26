Medical today: Tottenham close in on Marmoush signing to take spending to £382m

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Tottenham are closing in on a new signing
Tottenham are closing in on a new signing (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly closing in on a £60m transfer move for Omar Marmoush, who is set to undergo a medical today.

The Egypt international has had his moments in a Manchester City shirt, but couldn’t quite establish himself as a regular starter, so a departure this summer makes sense.

Spurs have spent big this summer, and the Telegraph suggest that a deal for Marmoush would take their total expenditure to £382m in this window.

See below for their latest update as Mike McGrath says Marmoush is set to undergo his Tottenham medical today as the saga reaches its final stages…

“Omar Marmoush to undergo medical today ahead of move to Tottenham from Manchester City. The 27yo to complete deal worth around £60m to join Sávio at #Spurs from #MCFC,” McGrath posted on X.

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Tottenham strengthen their attack with double Man City raid

Tottenham have spent big on both Savio and Marmoush, and it will be interesting to see if that investment pays off.

Omar Marmoush of Man City looks on
Omar Marmoush of Man City looks on (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Neither player set the world alight at City, but it perhaps makes sense that they wanted big money to let them go.

MCFC know from past experience that strengthening a rival can have repercussions, with Arsenal massively improving when they signed Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from them in the summer of 2022.

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Still, those were arguably two players who were more proven than these two, so Spurs fans can perhaps understandably be anxious about quite how much of an impact they’ll have.

In general, the pressure is now surely on for THFC to have a much better season after so many new signings for new manager Roberto De Zerbi…

Player Transfer fee Club signed from
Sandro Tonali £100m Newcastle
Savio £85m Manchester City
Mateus Fernandes £85m West Ham
Jan Paul van Hecke £52m Brighton
Marcos Senesi Free Bournemouth
Andrew Robertson Free Liverpool
Martin Dubravka Free Burnley
Cole Ramsey Free Aston Villa
More Stories Omar Marmoush

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