Romano confirms out-of-favour midfielder has agreed terms to leave Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Stefan Bajcetic appears to be moving closer to a Liverpool exit, with former club Celta Vigo now making progress in talks over bringing the midfielder back to Spain.



The 21-year-old was once viewed as one of the most exciting young players at Anfield, but succession of injury problems has badly disrupted his development.

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With first-team opportunities likely to remain limited under Andoni Iraola, a return to familiar surroundings could now offer Bajcetic the chance to rebuild his career.

Celta Vigo close to agreement with Bajcetic

According to Fabrizio Romano, Celta Vigo are closing in on an agreement over personal terms with Bajcetic as negotiations continue over his departure from Liverpool.

The move has gathered momentum quickly. Read Liverpool reported that Bajcetic is now close to joining Celta, with Spanish transfer journalist Matteo Moretto also indicating that the deal is approaching completion.

There is still an important issue surrounding the structure of the transfer. This Is Anfield reported that Celta have explored bringing Bajcetic back on the condition that the final year of his Liverpool contract is terminated.

Bajcetic has also recently undergone medical checks in Finland after persistent hamstring problems, although reports suggest he is physically fit and focused on returning to regular football.

Liverpool exit would suit the player and the club

Bajcetic leaving Liverpool would feel disappointing considering how much promise he showed when he first broke into the senior side.

At his best, he looked composed beyond his years, capable of winning possession and progressing the ball from midfield. Unfortunately, injuries arrived at the worst possible time and prevented him from building momentum.

Liverpool’s midfield has also evolved significantly since then, making a clear pathway back into the starting XI difficult to see.

That is why Celta could be the ideal destination.

Returning to his boyhood club would place Bajcetic in a familiar environment where the focus can be on playing regularly rather than immediately competing for a place at an elite Premier League side.

Liverpool may receive little or no meaningful transfer fee depending on how the deal is structured, but sometimes protecting a young player’s career is more valuable than squeezing every possible pound from a sale.

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